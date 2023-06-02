ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah celebrate wrap up of ‘Jailer’ shoot with a cake

NewsWire
0
0

Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia have wrapped up shooting for their next film titled ‘Jailer’.

The film’s maker Sun Pictures took to Twitter, where they shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations of the wrap up. In the images, Rajinikanth along with Tamannah and director Nelson Dillipkumar are seen cutting a cake.

Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter page and wrote: “It’s a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10.”

The film, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot inside a prison.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shivrajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan.

This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in ‘Uttar Dakshin’ in 1987.

20230602-112004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy set to become parents; say, ‘Our family...

    KKR Cinemas buys TN rights of Arun Vijay-starrer ‘Yaanai’

    Sobhraj on screen, down the decades

    Joe Rogan accused of using N-word 24 times in 23 podcasts