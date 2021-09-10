South Indian megastar Rajinikanth’s “Annaatthe” will have a Diwali release in theatres worldwide on November 4, and the first look of the movie is already out.

The film, directed by Siva, will be a family action thriller like Rajinikanth’s “Padayappa” and “Arunachalam”.

The megastar’s last film was “Durbar”, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, but this was not a big hit. The Kollywood (Tamil film industry), however, expects “Annaatthe” to be a super-duper box office hit.

The shooting of the movie at Hyderabad film city was affected due to Covid-19, being stopped in December 2020 when some of the crew members tested Covid positive.

South India’s woman superstar, Nayanthara, is in the movie after pairing the mega star in “Durbar” earlier.

“Annaatthe” has a star cast that includes Prakash Raj, Meena, Keerthi Suresh, Soori, and Khushbu Sundar in addition to Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. The music of the movie is done by D. Imman.

Rajinikanth, who made his movie debut through K. Balachander’s “Apoorva Ragangal” in 1975, has acted in over 160 Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali movies. His major break came in Balachander’s “Moondru Mudichu”. There was no looking back for Rajinikanth after this and he is considered as the biggest star of all times in the Tamil movie world.

–IANS

aal/vd