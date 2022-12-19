ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajini’s flop movie ‘Baba’ becomes a superhit on re-release

NewsWire
0
0

The once flop movie, ‘Baba’ of Tamil megastar, Rajinikanth, which was re-released during his 72nd birthday on December 12, has become a superhit.

Directed by Suresh Krissna, the movie has Rajinikanth playing the role of an atheist who gets a sudden spiritual power. It was a major flop when it was released 20 years ago.

On its release, however, the movie seems to have struck a chord with the audience. Fans of the Tamil mega star have been waiting in long queues in front of the movie theatres where the film was screened.

The movie, according to its makers, has become a major sensation and almost all shows are full in Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states.

The producers are now planning to increase the number of screens from 200 to 300 and the movie has drawn major numbers even in the international destinations where it was released.

‘Baba’ is considered special for the actor as he wrote the story and screenplay and was also the film’s producer. It has a star cast that includes Rajinikanth, Manisha Koirala, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijayakumar, Sivaji Shinde and Gundumani. The music was composed by the Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman.

For the re-release, the movie has been shortened by 30 minutes and the climax changed to be in sync with the tastes of present-day moviegoers.

Rajanikanth is now shooting for the movie ‘Jailor’ directed by Nelson Dileepkumar, and will also be acting in ‘Lal Salaam’ helmed by his daughter Aishwarya.

20221219-172404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Juhi Chawla’s party at 2.30...

    K Sera Sera, Vikram Bhatt set up India’s first virtual production...

    Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer debuts in film by Sooraj Barjatya’s...

    Remix fever: Bollywood grooves with cocktail of old and latest