ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajini’s ‘Jailer’ cast list out, but actress playing female lead not yet named

NewsWire
0
12

The makers of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s eagerly-awaited ‘Jailer’, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, officially announced some of the cast members of the film on Wednesday.

The ‘Jailer’ unit put out a video clip on social media that welcomed some actors and actresses into the unit.

As reported by IANS, actress Ramya Pandian and Malayalam actor Vinayakan were part of the cast and was welcomed by the unit.

Two other actors whose names figured in the cast list were comedian Yogi Babu and actor Vasanth Ravi.

Interestingly, the unit has not revealed until now the name of the actress who will be playing the female lead in the film.

Shooting for the film began here on Monday at a venue that, at one point, used to house a popular hotel and restaurant.

The film, which will be Rajinikanth’s 169th, is being produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and has Anirudh scoring its music.

Well-known stylist Aalim Hakim has been roped in to style the superstar for this film. Other members of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.

20220824-212801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mother’s Day: Aamir Khan celebrates special day with mother, sister, brother-in-law

    Ukrainian directors urge the world to fight Russia’s information war

    Gulshan Devaiah to star in ‘Duranga’ based on Korean show ‘Flower...

    Akshay Kumar posts Holi selfie with daughter