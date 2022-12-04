ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajit Dev talks about working with Nora Fatehi for FIFA World Cup anthem

Ace choreographer Rajit Dev has shared his experience of working with dancer-actress Nora Fatehi for the fourth FIFA World Cup anthem, ‘Light The Sky’.

The anthem also featured the vocal talents of Emirati singer Balqees, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco.

Speaking about the experience, Rajit said: “Few days back, FIFA released the official anthem song ‘Light The Sky’ for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Nora performed for a one hour show specially designed for the FIFA fan festival. The show had a mix of all cultures and songs, from Bollywood to Moroccan and African.”

He said: “Doing something globally, that too on the stage of the FIFA World Cup, was surreal. I always dreamt of doing something like this but when you actually do it you are kind of numb and grateful at the same time.

“For me, being in the stadium and experiencing all that was an unbelievable experience. To reach here, I have put in a lot of effort and hard-work.”

Rajit, who has choreographed music videos for ‘Coco’, ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’, had this to say about his association with Nora: “With every passing year, Nora is doing extraordinary work. It’s her zeal to do good that makes her unstoppable. We have worked together on some great songs, and always look forward to doing more as every time we are creating some new trend. We complement each other with our art forms and that’s a gratifying feeling.”

