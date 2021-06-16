Arputhammal, mother of AG Perarivalan one of the seven convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at his office in the Secretariat on Wednesday.

She told journalists that she thanked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for having granted parole to Perarivalan on medical grounds. She added that she requested the Chief Minister to continue providing medical treatment to her son in jail.

Arputhammal told journalists, “The Tamil Nadu CM was very cordial and he told me that he also shared my sentiments regarding treatment to Perarivalan and said that he would do whatever possible for that.”

Stalin had written to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting clemency and pardon to all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Several Tamil political outfits including the DMK’s alliance partners MDMK and VCK have been demanding the release of the convicts ever since the front assumed office.

The founder-president of Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK), S. Ramadoss had in a letter on Friday called upon the Chief Minister to request the Tamil Nadu Governor to speed up the petition of clemency by the previous AIADMK government. He had added that it was better to follow up with the Tamil Nadu Governor than raising a fresh petition with the President of India.

Actor turned politician Seeman of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) who has been a vociferous supporter of the Tamil Eelam movement has also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary steps to get freedom for the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts.

Chepauk MLA Udayanidhi Stalin and other senior officials were present during the meeting of Arputhammal with Stalin at his office.

