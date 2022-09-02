INDIA

Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games 2022 concludes in rural Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

Women’s kabaddi match, which saw participants from 15 years to 50 years, marked the end of the village -level Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games 2022 in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh.

Hundreds of spectators were present to see all the officers, employees and sports of Gram Panchayat Semalia.

Presentations were also given by school students in the programme. The tribal traditional dance Dagdhi was performed by the local women and girls, in which the district head Indira Devi Meena also participated. The winning teams in cricket and volleyball were honoured by presenting citations and mementos by the guests.

The closing ceremony was presided over by District Collector Saurabh Swamy and Congress leader Lila Indira Devi Meena in Pratapgarht.

Addressing the function, the District Collector called upon all the players to play with sportsmanship and make sports an integral part of their lives. He motivated them to participate in district level and state level competitions with constant practice.

The main attraction of the programme was the tribal traditional Gair dance, in which teams of Village Kalyanpura, Surajpura and Khora Pada performed. As an encouragement and acknowledgement to the performing artistes, District Collector Saurabh Swamy joined them in dancing.

20220902-133404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 1,032 fresh Covid cases, no death

    Fire on-board INS Vikramaditya, no casualties

    Calcutta HC directs ED to shift Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

    2 held for kidnap and murder of 9-year-old boy in Delhi