INDIA

Rajiv Kumar named new Chief Election Commissioner

NewsWire
0
0

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been appointed the new Chief Election Commissioner of India with effect from May 15, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, he will take over on May 15 as incumbent Sushil Chandra’s term ends on May 14.

Rajiv Kumar is the senior most Election Commissioner in the three-member poll panel after Sushil Chandra.

“The President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar, the senior most Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India. Rajiv Kumar will assume the charge of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner of India with effect from May 15, 2022 vice Shri Sushil Chandra consequent upon his demitting Office of the Chief Election Commissioner on May 14, 2022,” it read.

Rajiv Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer, was appointed as an Election Commissioner in September 2020.

He retired as Finance Secretary in February 2020. During his over three-decade tenure in the government, he worked with various ministries at the Centre and in his state cadre of Bihar and Jharkhand.

He joined as Election Commissioner in place of Ashok Lavasa.

20220512-154403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pilot supporters throng his residence to wish him on his birthday

    ED’s pre-dawn swoop on Maha Minister Nawab Malik, taken for grilling

    For DMK, a convincing win in TN urban local body polls...

    ED arrests ex-Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira in money laundering case