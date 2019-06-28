Rajiv Sethu finishes at 15 in Race 1 of ARRC Round 4

Suzuka Circuit (Japan), June 29 (IANS) DEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Rajiv Sethu ended at the 15th spot while Senthil Kumar ended at the 28th position after a crash in Race 1 of the fourth round of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) on Saturday.

Despite a good start, a cornering mistake in turn 16 dragged Rajiv to 15th position riding neck to neck with a bunch of four riders. A quick overtake by Indonesian rider Anggi Setiawan though took him out of the top 15 in Lap 6. But recovering fast, Rajiv overtook Honda’s Thai rider Tatkorin Buasri in the penultimate seventh lap to regain his spot in the top 15. The last lap was about avoiding any mistake to stay in the top 15 and ensure points for India.

Starting 24th on the grid, Senthil put up a tough fight. He jumped to 23rd by lap 2, overtook a rider to reach 22nd by lap 3 but was returned to 23rd in lap 6. He maintained this pace till the last corner of the 8 lap race where he crashed and damaged his machine but managed to finish the race at the 28th spot.

Meanwhile, it were the Indonesian riders once again who ruled the podium finish. Creating a significant lead from the start itself, Andy was the first to cross the chequered line in 19:59:715 but the battle for second spot raged on till the chequered flag. Astra Honda rider Irfan Ardiansyah (second) followed by Reynaldo Christantho (third) finally completed the podium.

–IANS

aak/bg