Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to inaugurate the KKV Chowk Flyover in Rajkot on July 23 — the city’s first double-decker flyover.

With a budget of Rs 129 crore, the flyover is built over an existing first-level flyover that is already operational.

Spanning a length of 1.15 km and measuring 15 meters wide, the new over bridge aims to provide much-needed relief to commuters from traffic congestion.

It will connect Rajkot’s Kalavad road to the 150 ft ring-road, with KKV Chowk on one end and Atmiya College on the other.

The construction of this flyover has been underway for over two and a half years.

Once inaugurated, the double-decker flyover is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and reduce commuting time for residents of Rajkot.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated several key infrastructure projects in Rajkot, including three flyover bridges aimed at improving traffic flow and connectivity.

Furthermore, he also inaugurated a regional science centre near Madhapar village, constructed at a cost of Rs 85 crore.

