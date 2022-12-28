ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha shares her ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ look

NewsWire
0
1

Tanisha Santoshi, daughter of director Rajkumar Santoshi, is set to make her foray in the world of Hindi films with her father’s upcoming directorial ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’.

Her first look from the film was unveiled on Wednesday. She took to her Instagram to share a still of herself from the film which shows her dressed up in an Indian attire in the shades of burnt orange and yellow.

She writes in the caption: “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a really long time. And it’s finally here!! I’m extremely grateful to be a small part of a one of a kind film made by visionary filmmaker. Feeling extremely emotional to be sharing the first look of my character. I need all your blessings and love.”

The film, based on Asghar Wajahat’s play, and with music composed by A.R. Rahman, is set in a fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the January 30, 1948, attack by Nathuram Godse. The play sees him in conversation with Godse, who is held in prison. Will the film follow the same storyline?

Produced under the banner of Santoshi Productions LLP, the film is a PVR Pictures release, and will be released on Republic Day 2023.

20221228-183803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer ‘Driver Jamuna’ released

    Full Circle: Ex-journalist Priya Bhavani Shankar now plays a journo in...

    Horror still a ghost of a genre in Bollywood: Nikita Dutta

    ‘Thar’ director Raj Singh Chaudhary recreates his father’s look in film