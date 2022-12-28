Tanisha Santoshi, daughter of director Rajkumar Santoshi, is set to make her foray in the world of Hindi films with her father’s upcoming directorial ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’.

Her first look from the film was unveiled on Wednesday. She took to her Instagram to share a still of herself from the film which shows her dressed up in an Indian attire in the shades of burnt orange and yellow.

She writes in the caption: “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a really long time. And it’s finally here!! I’m extremely grateful to be a small part of a one of a kind film made by visionary filmmaker. Feeling extremely emotional to be sharing the first look of my character. I need all your blessings and love.”

The film, based on Asghar Wajahat’s play, and with music composed by A.R. Rahman, is set in a fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the January 30, 1948, attack by Nathuram Godse. The play sees him in conversation with Godse, who is held in prison. Will the film follow the same storyline?

Produced under the banner of Santoshi Productions LLP, the film is a PVR Pictures release, and will be released on Republic Day 2023.

