Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a string of photographs sharing a glimpse of the fun he had with his his actress wife Patralekhaa during their wedding celebrations that took place this month.

Rajkummar took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he shared two pictures. The photograph featured the star couple dancing together and having a blast on the dance floor.

For the caption, Rajkummar wrote: “Dance like there is no tomorrow.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh on November 15. The two shared their first picture after tying-the-knot.

The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ star wrote: “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

While Patralekhaa shared a loved-up post saying that she got married to her everything.

The couple have been in a relationship for 11 years. They have together worked in films such as ‘Citylights’ and the web show ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’.