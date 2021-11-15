Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are married after dating each for 11 years. The couple tied the knot in Chandigarh on Monday.

Sharing the first photos of their wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

Videos of their engagement were doing the round on social media on Sunday. The “Newton” star was seen going down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, who too did the same and asked him to marry her. The couple were dressed in all whites during their engagement celebrations.