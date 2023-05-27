ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODWORLD

Rajkummar Rao at IIFA: ‘I have three projects for release coming up this year’

NewsWire
0
0

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in three very different projects this year: a series for Netflix titled ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, the Karan Johar-produced comedy drama ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ and the Shrikant Bolla biopic ‘Sri’.

The actor, who is in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, shared: “I have three projects for release coming up this year. I will be seen in a series for Netflix by Raj and DK titled ‘Guns and Gulaabs’. Have a film with Janhvi Kapoor ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’. And I will also be seen in ‘Sri’ which is a biopic.”

‘Guns and Gulaabs’, directed by Raj and DK of ‘Family Man’ fame, explores the dark side of every man. Starring Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav, it brings back the retro aesthetic of 90s movies.

‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, directed by Sharan Sharma, is a cricket drama starring Janhvi Kapoor alongside Rajkummar.

In the film ‘Sri’, the actor will be seen playing the Indian Industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who did not let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded the Bollant industries.

20230528-002203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B to star with Deepika Padukone in ‘The Intern’ remake

    On ‘paheli Eid’, Swara Bhasker poses with husband Fahad Ahmad, his...

    Priyanka Chopra gets into Nick Jonas’ ‘Spaceman’ groove

    He’ll find you, he’ll kill you: Vidyut’s unstoppable in ‘Khuda Haafiz...