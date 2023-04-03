ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour,’ says Dia Mirza

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Dia Mirza, who was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s theatrical pandemic film ‘Bheed’, has shared her experience with her co-stars.

While she lauded the film’s director for his passion and conviction in his stories, she also shared that Rajkummar Rao, who plays a cop in the film, is blessed with a wicked sense of humour.

The actress said: “‘Bheed’ is my fourth project with Anubhav Sinha and this is possibly the toughest film of his career. Watching him work with so much passion and conviction on stories that must be told, has been truly inspirational. Yet amid all the intensity, all of us found ways to make each other laugh, celebrate special days, savour chaat treats and be there for each other when things got tough.”

She further mentioned: “Rajkummar Rao for instance has a wicked sense of humour and brings great energy to the sets while Bhumi and I bonded over many common interests. She is a very intelligent and interesting person.”

For her, working on this film is an unforgettable experience as she got to jam with many exemplary actors.

20230403-172203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ shot at James Bond film locations

    Lijomol Jose begins work on her next film ‘Annapoorni’

    More twist and turns: What to look out for on the...

    Here’s your mush fix for Valentine’s Day on OTT