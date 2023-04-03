Actress Dia Mirza, who was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s theatrical pandemic film ‘Bheed’, has shared her experience with her co-stars.

While she lauded the film’s director for his passion and conviction in his stories, she also shared that Rajkummar Rao, who plays a cop in the film, is blessed with a wicked sense of humour.

The actress said: “‘Bheed’ is my fourth project with Anubhav Sinha and this is possibly the toughest film of his career. Watching him work with so much passion and conviction on stories that must be told, has been truly inspirational. Yet amid all the intensity, all of us found ways to make each other laugh, celebrate special days, savour chaat treats and be there for each other when things got tough.”

She further mentioned: “Rajkummar Rao for instance has a wicked sense of humour and brings great energy to the sets while Bhumi and I bonded over many common interests. She is a very intelligent and interesting person.”

For her, working on this film is an unforgettable experience as she got to jam with many exemplary actors.

