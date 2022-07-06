Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has once again touched upon the oft-discussed nepotism chatter and admitted that the entertainment industry will always have nepotism.

In a new recent interview, the actor has spoken about how even though nepotism is an inherent part of the industry, there are also many opportunities now available. He also shared how his friends and classmates from acting school are now getting much deserved recognition through OTT platforms.

Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with the movie, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha, but he gained popularity and recognition after his character portrayals in movies like ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur-Part 2’.

Since then, Rajkummar Rao has been in a number of notable projects like, ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Queen’, ‘Shahid’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Newton’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Stree’, ‘Badhaai Do’ and more.

Rajkummar Rao has even won a National Award for his role in ‘Shahid’. In a recent interview with India Today, Rajkummar Rao addressed the never-ending nepotism debate but added that despite nepotism the industry now has a place for hard work and talent as well.

He said, “Nepotism will always be there, but now there are many opportunities. I have friends who were my classmates but are getting recognition now, thanks to OTT platforms. Like Jaideep (Ahlawat) who did so well in Pataal Lok and Pratik (Gandhi) in Scam 1992. Nepotism will be there, but your work and talent will speak.”

Rajkummar also spoke about blockbuster movies and also the kind of movies he likes to be a part of. “No one knows the formula of a hit film; you have to keep trying and then leave it to destiny. I haven’t really thought about why South films are doing well, maybe because they are good films, the hard work shows. But I believe cinema goes through phases, at one point we were shooting songs in Switzerland, then we started telling small-town stories, and now it is time for larger-than-life cinema that the South offers.”

Rajkummar went on to add, “But, as an actor, I rather do films I can be proud of not, not necessarily something that is working. As long as my producers don’t lose money, I can keep telling stories. I would rather do films I will be proud of. I don’t want to be part of a herd. It is okay if my films don’t make ₹100 crore at the box office.”

Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in the thriller action movie, ‘HIT: The First Case’ which also stars Sanya Malhotra. The movie has been directed by Sailesh Kolanu and it is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name.

The movie is slated to release in cinemas on July 15, 2022. Besides this, Rajkummar has a slew of movies lined up. He is shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’, Hansal Mehta’s ‘Swagat Hai’, Abhishek Jain’s ‘Second Innings’ as well as Shrikanth Bolla biopic.