Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha to attend DAV United Festival

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha will attend the DAV United Festival talk about their upcoming film “Chhalaang” on Friday.

The event will also be graced by Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, Kiran Rijiju, who also is a DAV alumnus, and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, among others.

Singers Hardy Sandhu, B Praak, Sukh E and Milind Gaba will perform at the festival.

Apart from visual, performing and culinary arts, the event will also explore genres of film, live arts, literature and fashion, and host some fine performances, cultural events, and discussions.

This year the festival will witness the presence of mobile digital theatre by Picturetime. Bollywood films like “The Sky Is Pink”, aceSaand Ki Aankh” and “Jhalki” shall also be screened alongside short films made by students and teachers of DAV.

Talking about the inflatable moving digital mobile theatres at the event, Sushil Chaudhary, CEO of Picturetime, said: “We feel honoured to be associated with such a prestigious institution. Through our digital theatres we shall also host films especially curated for children. DAV United Festival is a very vibrant event, and Picturetime hosting this mini film festival surely adds up the energy of the festival”.

The festival will take place at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, from January 31 to February 2, and shall be inaugurated by Member of Parliament Hansraj Hans and Shri Punam Suri, President DAVCMC.

