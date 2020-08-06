Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa enjoy a game of chess

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, are taking out time to hone their chess skills lately.

Posting a picture of a chessboard on Instagram Stories, Rajkummar wrote in Hindi: “#Chess Shatranj ke khiladi.”

Rajkummar recently stepped out of home for a haircut. He paid a visit to a salon to get a trim amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar posted a picture in which popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim is seen attending to the actor.

RajKummar will be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”. He is also a part of “Ludo”, “Roohi Afzana” and “Badhaai Do”.

–IANS

