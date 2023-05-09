ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajkummar Rao to co-host IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen co-hosting the upcoming IIFA Rocks 2023 in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The two-day event will begin on May 26 and on May 27 will have the main IIFA Award event.

IIFA Rocks highlights the music and fashion of Indian cinema.

The event will have some of the best actors coming together and performing on top Bollywood numbers for a fun-filled event.

On the work front, Rao will be next seen in ‘Stree 2’. He will also be seen with Jahnvi Kapoor in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ which is directed by Sharan Sharma.

