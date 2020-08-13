Rajkummar Rao aspires to sing outside the bathroom someday

Rajkummar Rao calls himself a bathroom singer, and dreams of singing outside the bathroom one day.

In a new Instagram picture, the actor, dressed in a suit, sits on a bathtub, holding a handshower like a mic.

“Practicing my singing ‘par ek din bathroom ke baahar bhi gaaunga’ #BathroomSinger,” he wrote.

Recently, Rajkummar posted how he and his girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, took time out and indulged in a game of chess. Posting a picture of a chessboard on Instagram Stories, Rajkummar wrote in Hindi: “#Chess Shatranj ke khiladi.”

The actor will be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”. He is also a part of the upcoming films “Ludo” and “Roohi Afzana”.