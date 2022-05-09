Actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to collaborate again for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Their first collaboration was for the movie, ‘Roohi’.

Their second movie together, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ will be directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions. The movie is said to be a sports drama, more specifically, cricket drama.

It was announced officially a couple of months ago and now the filming is set to start.

The movie goes on floors for production today, May 9 in Mumbai with the lead actors Janhvi and Rajkummar. Dharma Productions posted the announcement of production on their social media with an image of the clapboard of the film and wrote, “The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins!”

The official tagline of the movie is: “No dream is ever chased alone”.

Previously Janhvi Kapoor had shared pictures of herself at a cricket camp where she was being trained by Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

This movie is also the second collaboration for director Sharan Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor. They worked together on ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. The movie was Sharan Sharma’s directorial debut and starred Janhvi in the titular role of Gunjan Saxena.

In ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, it is reported that Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the roles of Mahendra and Mahima. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on October 7, 2022.