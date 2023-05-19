ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajkummar Rao’s sense of humour ‘on the same wavelength’ as Farah Khan’s

NewsWire
0
0

Rajkummar Rao is all set to host IIFA Rocks this year alongside the acclaimed director-choreographer Farah Khan. And the actor is excited because, as he puts it, he shares “great comfort” with Farah Khan and thinks their sense of humour is on the “same wavelength”.

Rao seemed raring to entertain his fans with his hosting skills. He’ll be seen hosting an IIFA event for the first time in its history. Sharing his excitement, he said: “I am very happy to host IIFA for the first time with Farah Khan. It will be my first time ever at IIFA.”

Talking about his preparation for IIFA Rocks, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actor said: “It is going to be great. Farah Ma’am and I share great comfort together. We are really thick friends and our sense of humour is on the same wavelength. It would be great fun to co-host the show with her.”

When asked if Farah takes all his lines, what would be his reaction, the actor jokingly answered: “That would be great. I have done films like ‘Trapped’ with no dialogue, so I don’t need dialogues at all. I would happily give my lines to her.”

IIFA, like last year, will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event will kick off on May 25 with a press meet followed by IIFA Rocks on the second day. The main event will take place on May 27 at the Etihad Arena.

On the work front, Rao will be next seen in ‘Stree 2’; with Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’; and in ‘Sri’, where he is playing the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

20230519-195603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RRR Global Box office collection: Rs. 485 crores on opening weekend

    Sussanne reviews ex-hubby Hrithik’s ‘Vikram Vedha’: says ‘one of my favourite...

    Aryan Khan, 2 others’ bail pleas rejected by Mumbai magistrate

    Namit Das: ‘Best phase’ is a scary term for my career