Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has asked BJP workers not to allow the pride of winning elections to overcome their senses.

The Union Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Lucknow, made the remarks on Sunday evening while addressing BJP representatives who won the recently-held urban local body elections in the state.

Rajnath Singh, who is also the BJP MP from Lucknow, said that the elected representatives should give equal respect to the ones whom they defeated in the elections.

“This will increase their respect amongst people manifold,” he said.

The Union Minister said that party workers should work together without any ulterior motive, adding that the BJP carried the image of being a “party with a difference”.

“If the perception of people about BJP becomes the same as the one for other parties, its image will get tarnished.”

He further asked the party leaders and senior functionaries to meet those who voted “for you” and those “who did not vote in your favour”.

“There should never be any bitterness towards anyone. I am sharing with you what I have myself followed while working in the social and political field.”

Rajnath Singh added that it was only through continuous work that a new identity and example would be set in accordance with the ideology of the party.

2023071740358