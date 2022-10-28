Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday dedicated to nation 75 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

At a function organised by the BRO in Ladakh on Friday, Rajnath Singh dedicated these projects spread over six states and two union territories to the nation.

A Defence Ministry statement said: “These 75 projects including 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads and one Carbon Neutral Habitat are spread across six states and two union territories.

Twenty of these projects are in Jammu & Kashmir; 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh; five in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“These strategically important projects have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 2,180 crore by the BRO in record time, many of which have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology,” the statement said.

Appreciating the grit and determination of BRO for achieving the feat despite challenging weather conditions, the Defence Minister pointed out that the projects will bolster the country’s defence preparedness and ensure economic development of border areas.

“The highlight of the event was the onsite inauguration of 120-metre long Class 70 Shyok Setu on D-S-DBO Road at an altitude of 14,000 feet. The bridge will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate logistics movement of the Armed Forces.

Other projects inaugurated virtually by the Defence Minister include two helipads, one each in Hanle and Thakung in Ladakh. These helipads will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force in the region.

The BRO’s first Carbon Neutral Habitat at a height of 19,000 feet for its personnel was also inaugurated at Hanle.

“It is BRO’s effort towards contributing to Ladakh’s resolve of becoming the country’s first Carbon Neutral Union Territory.

“The key features of this complex include accommodation of 57 personnel and thermal comfort during extreme weather. It will enable BRO to operate efficiently during large part of winters,” the statement noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure the progress of far-flung areas to fulfil the security needs of the country, stressing that infrastructure development, along with the valour of the armed forces, was the main reason that helped India to effectively deal with the recent situation in the northern sector.

He termed the new 75 projects as a testament to that resolve and said that these bridges, roads and helipads will facilitate military and civil transport in far-flung areas of the western, northern and north-eastern parts of the country, forming a part of development chain.

He described connectivity with border areas as one of the focus areas of the government for the holistic development of the nation.

To honour the sacrifices of its personnel and institutionalise and put on record the achievements of BRO, a Museum at Leh is being set up, which will be a source of information and inspiration, the Defence Minister statement noted.

“This museum building will also be constructed using 3D Printing Technology and on completion, will become the world’s highest 3D Printed Building,” it said.

