INDIA

Rajnath inaugurates 7-story facility built by DRDO in K’taka

By NewsWire
0
0

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a seven-storey technical facility with 1.3 lakh square feet of plinth area, built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in a record time of just 45 days using in-house hybrid technology, here on Thursday.

This milestone sets a unique record for the construction industry in the country in completing a permanent building of seven stories utilising hybrid technology, and that too, in ready-to-move condition.

The inauguration took place on the premises of the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru by Rajnath Singh.

The facility has been built to support the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) Bengaluru’s R and D activities in developing avionics for fighter aircraft and flight control systems (FCS) for other aircraft and unmanned aerial systems.

20220317-154405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.