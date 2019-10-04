Rajnath on two-day France visit from Monday

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on two-day visit to France from Monday during which he will hold the Annual Defence dialogue with French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Singh would meet France President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday before participating in the Rafale fighter aircraft handing over ceremony at Merignac along with Parly. The Defence Minister will also perform the Shastra Puja on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter aircraft.

On October 9, Singh will address the CEOs of the French Defence industry during which he is likely to urge them to participate in “Make in India” and the DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-8, 2020.

–IANS

rak/rt