Rajnath, Shivraj, RSS welcome Babri demolition case verdict

New Delhi/Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have welcomed the verdict by a Special CBI court acquitting all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

A special CBI court in Lucknow finally gave its verdict on Wednesday in the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992, acquitting all the 32 accused, including former Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader LK Advani, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar.

Reacting to the verdict, Rajnath Singh said, “Lucknow Special Court pronounced verdict in the Babri structure demolition case which states that none of the 32 people, including L.K. Advani, Kalyan Singh, Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti was found to be part of a conspiracy in demolishing the Babri Masjid structure. This decision proves that though justice came late but it triumphed.”

“Today once again truth has won. Hailing the Indian judiciary, we welcome the decision of the court,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Bhopal.

“The then Congress government had falsely accused our sants, sages and BJP leaders, motivated by prejudice,” he added.

All the charges, he added, have been found to be baseless with the truth revealed now. We welcome the decision of the court.

Reacting to the court’s decision, RSS Sarkaryawah Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in New Delhi, “The RSS welcomes the decision of the CBI Special Court to acquit all accused in the controversial Babri structure demolition case. After this decision all sections of the society should come together with mutual trust and harmony and get involved in the progress of the country.”

The hearing in the case had been going on for the last 28 years. The court said the demolition was not pre-planned. Only photographs of the accused at the disputed site do not constitute evidence of their involvement in the alleged crime, said the Court presided by special Judge S.K. Yadav while acquitting all the 32 accused.

–IANS

