INDIA

Rajnath Singh: India is rapidly moving towards consolidating the armed forces

NewsWire
0
0

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India is rapidly moving towards joining the three armed forces and efforts are on to have common logistic nodes so that the resources of one service can be made available to the other in a seamless manner.

“We are rapidly moving towards connectivity of all three services,” Singh said, adding that “Our effort is to have common logistic nodes so that the resources of one service can be seamlessly made available to other services.”

The Defence Minister spoke of the necessary synergy and fusion between civil and military stakeholders, and stressed that the presence of representatives from different sectors from both sides shows the “commitment” to achieving the goal that India envisions.

In the programme organised at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, he said that logistics is one of the sectors which has benefited the most from this collaboration.

Addressing the seminar on Army Logistics here, the Union Minister said that India has made rapid progress in the rail sector and more than 9,000 km of lines have been doubled in the last seven years. He said in the five years before 2014, the figure was only 1,900 kms.

20220912-143803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi’s education model, Sisodia on NYT front page, Centre sends CBI:...

    Telangana asks banks not to withhold Rythu Bandhu amount

    Punjab postpones wheat procurement

    Gujarat CM collapses at rally, in hospital for observation (Ld)