INDIA

Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Lucknow on Monday evening on a three-day visit.

Rajnath Singh, who is an MP from Lucknow, has a packed schedule lined up with several events during his trip.

According to the BJP’s Lucknow media-in-charge Praveen Garg, the Union Minister is scheduled to meet members of ‘Mahanagar Awasiya Kalyan Samiti’, the local residential committee, soon after landing on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet members of the Dalit committee in Sudarshan Puri, Aishbagh.

After this, the Minister will go to Rajajjipuram for a meeting with the local residential committee.

Later in the day, he will visit the Yahiyaganj gurudwara.

The Defence Minister on Wednesda, is expected to visit the Kanhaiya Madhavpur ward in Bhuwar village.

Thereafter, he will visit the Manaknagar satellite railway station to review the ongoing construction work.

20221114-115806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moulded Magic

    Actor Sonu Sood backs Amaravati farmers

    Bangladeshi national arrested for attempting to traffic minor girl from Kolkata

    Heroin worth Rs 80 cr recovered from truck in J&K