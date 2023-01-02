INDIA

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infra projects in Arunachal on Tuesday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reached the Mohanbari airport at Dibrugarh for a two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Singh will visit Boleng in Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh where he will inaugurate the strategically-important Siyom bridge.

Singh will also virtually inaugurate 27 other projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) along with the release of the BRO Vision and New Tech Handbook. Following that, he will interact with the locals.

Notably, the BRO has constructed a total of 3,097 km of roads in Arunachal Pradesh in the last five years, the government informed the Parliament during the recently-held winter session.

This will be the first visit of the Defence Minister to Arunachal Pradesh after the recent clash in the Tawang sector between the Indian and Chinese security forces.

20230102-224005

