INDIA

Rajnath Singh unveils Veer Durgadas’ statue in Jodhpur

NewsWire
0
0

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday unveiled a statue of Veer Durgadas at Salwa Kala village in Jodhpur district to mark his 385th birth anniversary.

Veer Durgadas Rathore is credited with preserving the rule of the Rathore dynasty in Marwar, following the death of Maharaja Jaswant Singh in the 17th century.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “Although it is said that there is a difference between the words and deeds of political leaders here, the Bharatiya Janata Party does what it says. And we get this inspiration from the sons of the soil like Veer Durgadas.”

Made of ‘Ashtadhatu’, the statue of Veer Durgadas on a horse is 12 feet tall and weighs 1,400 kg. The responsibility of installing the statue was taken up by NRI social worker from Jodhpur, Dilip Karan, whom the Defence Minister praised.

20220813-233403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moving beyond toilets to faecal sludge management

    Assam to launch ‘Sadbhavana’ plan to offer fast administrative support to...

    Plight of Punjab schools, teachers a misfortune: Kejriwal

    6 bugs in popular Chinese GPS tracker put 1.5 mn vehicles...