Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday unveiled a statue of Veer Durgadas at Salwa Kala village in Jodhpur district to mark his 385th birth anniversary.

Veer Durgadas Rathore is credited with preserving the rule of the Rathore dynasty in Marwar, following the death of Maharaja Jaswant Singh in the 17th century.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “Although it is said that there is a difference between the words and deeds of political leaders here, the Bharatiya Janata Party does what it says. And we get this inspiration from the sons of the soil like Veer Durgadas.”

Made of ‘Ashtadhatu’, the statue of Veer Durgadas on a horse is 12 feet tall and weighs 1,400 kg. The responsibility of installing the statue was taken up by NRI social worker from Jodhpur, Dilip Karan, whom the Defence Minister praised.

