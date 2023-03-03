INDIA

Rajnath speaks to his Israeli counterpart, invites industries

NewsWire
0
0

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, the first between the two senior leaders.

After congratulating Gallant on his appointment as the Defence Minister of Israel, Singh underlined the Government of India’s priority for indigenisation and domestic manufacturing of defence equipment under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, according to the Defence Ministry.

Singh acknowledged the cooperation of Israeli industries towards nurturing a vibrant and world-class defence manufacturing ecosystem in India, and invited Israeli industries to deepen their investments in joint ventures with Indian companies with an aim to identify areas for collaboration, particularly in niche technologies.

He also expressed pleasure at the signing of some important MoUs between Indian and Israeli companies during the recently-concluded Aero India 2023.

The Defence Minister of Israel highlighted the positive role played by India in the region and conveyed his government’s keen interest in enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Both ministers affirmed their commitment to further deepen bilateral defence relationship under the framework of ‘Vision Statement’ adopted last year, a Defence Ministry official said.

Last month, Singh had held a telephonic conversation with UK Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace. According to the Defence Ministry, the conversation was cordial, positive and focused on future growth of the bilateral defence relationship.

20230303-214804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NGT wants action against GAIL for operating without environmental clearance

    PoJK/GB: Seized opportunities and missed opportunities

    Odisha Cabinet approves old vehicle scrapping policy

    Deaths due to lack of oxygen insult to nation: Telangana minister