ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajniesh Duggall tried his best for the hook steps of ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’

NewsWire
0
2

‘Sanjog’ actor Rajniesh Duggall said that he gave his best while performing on the track ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ picturised on Malaika Arora from the 2010 Salman Khan-starrer ‘Dabangg’. Though he agreed that despite all his efforts, he couldn’t match up to Malaika Arora.

He said: “I danced to ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ and I must say, I did not practice at all. I did an impromptu gig and while I know that I can never match Malaika Arora’s moves, I gave it my best. The performance was really fun and everyone on set had a gala time. I hope the viewers like it as well.”

The 42-year-old model and actor became popular with his debut project in Bollywood which was a horror thriller titled ‘1920’. Later on, he also did movies such as ‘Ek Paheli Leela’ and ‘Beiimaan Love’.

Rajniesh, who is currently seen playing the role of Rajeev in the show ‘Sanjog’ gave a dance performance during the ‘Naach, Gaana, Hungama’ episode of Zee Rishtey Awards. He was excited to show his dancing talent and perform on one of his favourite tracks.

“When I was asked to be a part of this exciting episode in the run-up to Zee Rishtey Awards, I said yes in a fraction of a second. In fact, I didn’t even bother to ask them what I had to do. I just had a lot of fun and enjoyed it to the fullest,” he added.

Apart from him other TV celebs like ‘Bhagya Lakshmi”s Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi, ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s female lead Neeharika Roy, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Anjum Fakih and others also showed their dance moves and different acts as part of the special episode.

‘Zee Rishtey Awards’ airs on Zee TV.

20220924-115402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jasmin Bhasin-starrer Punjabi song ‘Tenu yaad karaan’ out

    Media and Entertainment industry bounced back strongly post Covid blip, on-track...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’ a ‘big bore’, says ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant...

    Sharman Joshi film ‘Fauji Calling’ in cinemas on March 12