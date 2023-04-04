ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythological shows

Rajniesh Duggall, who made his Bollywood debut with the horror movie ‘1920’ and also participated in action-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 5’, said that he is interested in doing mythological and fantasy shows.

He said: “I don’t think the mythological genre can ever be over because again it’s something which as Indians and as people who believe in God or super power, always look forward to. They have that faith, and if it’s made nicely, it gives the correct message and it will be watched.”

Rajniesh also added that subjects like women empowerment works a lot on the small screen and many shows are being made on the same theme.

“On television, a lot of shows like 80 per cent are on women empowerment and are women driven or women centric stories.”

He said that today, the audience has a lot more content to watch. However, TV will never lose its audience completely.

“There’s an audience which is exposed to a lot of stuff, who are aware of what’s happening in the world and what is the better and progressive content. That is the urban audience. Percentage of urban audience has increased over time. Consumption of TV has reduced or has become different after Covid and due to OTT presence,” he shared.

He concluded: “Definitely, there is still an audience which likes a little old school content. I personally feel, as a human being, as long as your content has emotion, it can catch the audience. Emotion is important. So somewhere, the makers have to get that emotion right.”

