General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Army’s Northern Command, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operation in J&K’s Rajouri district in which one terrorist was killed on Saturday.

Five soldiers were killed on Friday in a gunfight with the terrorists in the Kandi forests of Rajouri district.

Gunfire contact was established with the terrorists again on Saturday as firing exchanges continued between the Army and the hiding terrorists.

“Northern Command at Ground Zero, reviewing the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi #Rajouri where contact was re-established with militants.

“He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders,” the Northern Command said on its Twitter page.

Updating on the progress of Saturday’s operation against the terrorists in Rajouri, the Army said, “In the ensuing gunbattle, 1 terrorist has been neutralised & 1 more is likely to be injured. Recoveries made so far include 1 AK56, 4 Mags of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1x9mm Pistol with Mag, 3 grenades & 1 ammunition pouch. The identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained. Operation is underway.”

Senior Army and police officers visited Friday’s encounter site in Rajouri.

