INDIALIFESTYLE

Rajouri honours martyrs with opening of Balidan Stambh

NewsWire
0
0

In a moving ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, on Friday inaugurated the Balidan Stambh dedicated to the memory of all those who made the supreme sacrifice for the liberation of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The monument stands as a symbol of the undying spirit and valour of the bravehearts who laid down their lives to defend the honour and dignity of the land.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by eminent personalities and representatives from the local community.

Speaking on the occasion, Kundal praised the sacrifices of the bravehearts who gave their lives for the liberation of Rajouri, emphasising that the Balidan Stambh will not only serve as a symbol of their bravery, but also as a reminder of the importance of valuing and protecting the freedom of the people.

He added that the monument would inspire people to emulate the courage and selflessness shown by the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the greater good. Kundal also urged everyone to work towards building a stronger, more united Rajouri that upholds the values of peace, harmony and inclusiveness.

20230414-194402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ready to fight elections, says Uddhav Thackeray

    Muneeza Jilani: Former govt servant turned entrepreneur

    Odisha CM rolls out online services for State Transport Authority

    Bihar kidney scam: Accused arrested as he returns to meet family