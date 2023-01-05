Srinagar, Jan 5 IANS) Pakistan sponsored terrorists killing six persons, including two minors, at Dhangri village in Jammu’s Rajouri district triggered outrage across Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 1, terrorists fired upon three houses of the members of Hindu community killing four people on the spot and injuring nine others. On January 2, two minors lost their lives when an IED planted by the terrorists in one of the houses attacked by them went off.

The gruesome murders left everyone shell shocked. Muslims condemned the target killings of the members of Hindu community and joined the anti-Pakistan protests in Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts.

The shutdown call given by the Santan Dharam Sabha Kishtwar and other Hindu organisations against the cold-blooded murder of the civilians was supported by Majles-e-Shoura, an amalgam of various Muslim organisations in Kishtwar and Doda districts.

In response to the shutdown call, business establishments of both the communities remained closed in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Rajouri districts.

Muslims, including Imam Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo, univocally condemned the barbaric murders of innocent Hindus by the terrorists. They sent a clear message to Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it that people of J&K won’t allow them to succeed in their design to create a wedge between the two communities by carrying out selective killings.

Muslim scholars in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts reminded the terrorists that Islam is a religion of peace and it doesn’t preach killing innocents. They demanded exemplary punishment for the murderers.

Selective murders

After August 5, 2019 — when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories — terrorists have made multiple attempts to divide Hindus and Muslims by carrying out selective killings.

In Kashmir terrorists carried out the target killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local Hindus. In the Jammu region they are trying to do the same.

When the terrorists attacked Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals in Kashmir in 2021, local Muslims came out in large numbers to express solidarity with Hindus and Pandits. Muslims deplored the actions of the terrorists and castigated them for spilling the blood of innocents.

In Jammu region they have once again been given a befitting reply as the people have understood that Pakistan and the terror bosses sitting across the Line of Control (LoC) want to pit two communities against each other to vitiate peace.

Pak propaganda has no takers

People of J&K have turned their backs towards terrorists and their sponsors as they have realized that Pakistan is only interested in bleeding them and it’s their biggest enemy. The neighbouring country is unable to digest that their propaganda has no takers left in J&K.

When in 1990, the gun-toting terrorists appeared on the streets of Kashmir they went on a killing spree by targeting Kashmiri Pandits which led to the forced exodus of the entire community from the Valley.

In 2021, they tried to recreate a 1990’s like situation by targeting KPs and non-local Hindus but the swift action of the security forces led to the elimination of the terrorists who were involved in the murders of civilians.

Members of Muslim community, unlike the 1990s ,condemned terrorists and their handlers. They mustered courage to call spade a spade and drove home a point that they wouldn’t act as mute spectators.

Local Muslims standing with Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus left the terror bosses exasperated. Support provided by Muslims to the members of minority communities, and the security forces going after the terrorists instilled the confidence among Hindus to stay back in Kashmir.

Terrorists choosing soft targets

During the past three years terrorists have been choosing soft targets to make their presence felt and to keep the fear alive. Their attempts to label every Kashmiri as a terrorist are not working as the people across the country have understood the evil machinations of Pakistan and the terror bosses. People across India have realized that Kashmiris irrespective of them being Hindus or Muslims have been victimized by the neighbouring country and the attacks on minorities in J&K are a ploy to label Kashmiri Muslims as violence mongers.

Pak stands exposed

The neighbouring country stands exposed. Pakistan by its actions has proven beyond doubt that it’s a terrorist state and the terrorists are part of its state policy. They have been groomed to kill innocents and bleed India.

Hindus and Muslims coming together in Jammu and Kashmir is a clear message to extremist and radical elements that their actions won’t deter the J&K people from taking the fight against terrorism to its logical end.

Pakistan’s false narrative about it fighting for the rights of people of J&K stands punctured.

For the past 30-years the neighbouring country has been fighting a proxy war through the terrorists and has used people of J&K as cannon fodder.

Now, it’s punishing the J&K people for abandoning the cause of Pakistan and saying no to violence. The terrorists being sent from other side are not finding any local support as the people are acting as eyes and ears of security forces. The local recruitment in terrorist ranks has gone down to zero. The robust counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) is not allowing infiltrators to cross over into this side. Pakistan is finding it hard to accept the defeat as the terrorism sponsored by it in J&K is about to end.

Terror has no religion

Rajouri terror attack has once again lifted the veil from the face of terror and has proven beyond doubt that terror has no religion. By remaining united at a crucial juncture Hindus and Muslims have thwarted the attempts to trigger communal riots among the two communities.

After the barbaric attack on civilians the Centre has sent additional armed forces to frontier areas of Jammu region and the process to revive the Village Defence Committees has been expedited.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced Rs 10 lakh reward for providing the information about the terrorists involved in the Rajouri attack.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the bereaved families at Dhangri village. He announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a government job for the family members of victims. He also vowed to avenge the killings. Terrorists sponsored by a failed state are making desperate attempts to keep the pot boiling as they are unable to acknowledge that defeat is inevitable.

