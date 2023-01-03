A special team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday reached Dangri village of J&K’s Rajouri district where six civilians lost their lives in a major terror attack.

The NIA is also likely to lodge an FIR to take over the probe. The NIA has taken documents of the case from the local police. As of now no official statement has been made by the NIA in this respect.

The killing is said to be one of the most gruesome killings by the terrorists in the region.

The terrorists on Sunday night broke into three houses belonging to the Hindu families. They then shot all of them present inside the houses. Before killing them the terrorists had checked the victim’s ID cards.

Later on early Monday morning when locals gathered at the crime site, an IED planted by the terrorists exploded.

The children were identified as Vihan (4) and Samiksha (14). Vihan died on the spot while Samiksha succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment.

The local police and security forces found another IED and defused it before it would explode.

After the attack Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and DGP Dilbag Singh visited the crime site and spoke to the people.

