INDIA

Rajouri killings: NIA team reaches crime spot

NewsWire
0
0

A special team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday reached Dangri village of J&K’s Rajouri district where six civilians lost their lives in a major terror attack.

The NIA is also likely to lodge an FIR to take over the probe. The NIA has taken documents of the case from the local police. As of now no official statement has been made by the NIA in this respect.

The killing is said to be one of the most gruesome killings by the terrorists in the region.

The terrorists on Sunday night broke into three houses belonging to the Hindu families. They then shot all of them present inside the houses. Before killing them the terrorists had checked the victim’s ID cards.

Later on early Monday morning when locals gathered at the crime site, an IED planted by the terrorists exploded.

The children were identified as Vihan (4) and Samiksha (14). Vihan died on the spot while Samiksha succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment.

The local police and security forces found another IED and defused it before it would explode.

After the attack Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and DGP Dilbag Singh visited the crime site and spoke to the people.

20230103-131604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    (Focus 3) Barapullah phase 4 to link South Delhi with IGI...

    Indian-origin UK minister in India for climate talks

    RLD begins preparing to wrest back Khatauli seat

    Illegal arms supplier held in Delhi