INDIA

Rajouri terrorist attack: Ex-gratia relief handed over to families of killed persons

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Tuesday visited the residences of families of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack at Dhangri in Rajouri district and handed over ex-gratia relief.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh for each family, who lost their members in the terrorist attack.

The Divisional Commissioner expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members and assured them of every possible support and assistance from the government.

He also visited GMC Rajouri, to know about the condition of the persons injured in the attack.

