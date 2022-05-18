ZEE5, announced today, May 18, an exclusive direct to digital movie titled ‘Ardh’. The movie will be free to stream on the app.

‘Ardh’ stars Rubina Dilaik, Rajpal Yadav, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Hiten Tejwani. This ZEE5 exclusive movie will premiere on June 10, 2022 on the OTT platform.

It has been produced by Pal Music and Films and written as well as directed by Palash Mucchal. This movie marks television actress Rubina Dhilaik’s cinematic debut and according to the makers Rajpal Yadav will be essaying a never-before-seen role in the movie.

The story is about a small-town man, Shiva, played by Rajpal Yadav, who struggles to become an actor in Mumbai despite being known as a very good theatre actor. In order to survive in the city of dreams (Mumbai) he pretends to be a transgender named Parvati and with the support of his wife, played by Rubina Dilaik, he seeks money at traffic signals and in local trains.

It is the story of a dreamer trying to make it to the top in the big city and it remains to be seen whether he achieves his dream or he is left crushed in the cut throat fast paced competitive rat race of Mumbai.

The voice over narration of the movie has been done by actor Jackie Shroff. Speaking about the movie, director Palash said, “Ardh is the story of almost every dreamer in Mumbai and we’ve tried to keep the movie as close to reality as possible. It’s something that a lot of people will connect to as it’s the story of the people”.

Actor Rajpal Yadav also spoke about his upcoming movie and said, “Ardh is the story of those people who struggle day and night to make their dreams come true. Shiva and Parvati represent those survivors. In our country, there are millions of such Shiva and Parvati who are fighting for their survival. So, this is their story, and I am honoured to be telling it”.

Rubina Dilaik, who makes her debut in films with this project was happy that she worked in a movie with actor Rajpal Yadav. She said, “As my debut project, I am all prepared to soak in the experience and learning that will come along the journey. I have stepped in with a blank slate, and I feel secure to have started my new innings with a visionary like Palash and a talented co-star as Rajpal Sir”.