Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who is gearing up for web movie ‘Ardh’ in which he plays the character of a transgender, has opined that it’s not always necessary to cast real people for a particular character.

Elaborating on the same, the actor said, “In a creative project, it is not real, it’s for the reel and, I don’t believe it’s possible for a real person to act in it.”

Explaining his thought process, he furnishes a very simple example, “If a film is based on a farmer’s life, a real farmer won’t be cast in the film. Similarly, in ‘Ardh’ I play a transgender, but also play a father, a husband and a theatre actor that’s why real people need not be cast.”

The job of an actor is to execute a particular character with absolute finesse. The farther a character is from the actor in terms of psychology, the better it is both for the audience and the actor performing the part as it points to the efforts that they have put forth for the sake of their characters.

“An actor always takes inspiration from real life events but a film is majorly made for entertainment so I feel only an actor will be able to do justice to the multiple layers of one character”, Rajpal concludes.

‘Ardh’ will be available to stream on ZEE5 from June 10.

20220603-134803