Actor Rajpal Yadav recently took a long trip down his memory lane and remembered how way back in 2000 he worked with Ram Gopal Varma for the movie, ‘Jungle’ and received a whole lot of praise for it.

The character actor shared that while that role brought him a lot of fame as people in the industry knew who he was and what his acting calibre was, yet, despite all the praises, Rajpal Yadav said it did not translate into him getting any new work.

He then shared that he won an award in 2000 and after that so much work poured in that at one point, he signed nearly 16 movies within one month.

The movie that brought Rajpal Yadav the recognition that he truly deserved was the 2000 movie, ‘Jungle’ which had been produced as well as directed by Ram Gopal Varma. In that movie, Yadav played the role of Sippa. Besides him, the movie also starred, Suniel Shetty, Sushant Singh, Fardeen Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Kashmera Shah, Makrand Deshpande, Raju Kher and Himanshu Malik along with others.

Speaking about this, during an interview with Brut India, as reported by HT, Rajpal Yadav said, “By 1999, more like the end of 1998, a film called Satya released and it was a super hit. I had decided by then that I wanted to go into films. For us, the theatre people, there were four or five production houses that we frequented a lot because we believed that newcomers could find jobs there. Among them, Ram Gopal Varma was at the front. So, I got a call from Ramuji’s office, from Prabal Pandey, saying that ‘Ramuji wants to meet you’. So, I went and Ramuji said to me, ‘There’s a scene, Rajpal, there’s a henchman. He’s a small guy, he’s like a child of the rest of the gang. This role is for you’.”

Rajpal Yadav continued his story and recalled, “‘Ram Gopal Varma’s best discovery after Manoj Bajpayee’, everywhere in the media, everyone was giving me a lot of love. They gave a lot of recognition to the character I played, Sippa. But the one thought that was bothering me was, ‘Why am I not getting any work?’ But when the Screen Videocon happened in February 2001, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had just released in 2000 and Hrithik Roshan got the Best Debut Actor award and I received the award for Best Negative Actor and the whole industry saw my face. That award brought me so much luck, that I signed 16 movies within one month.”

Since then, he has come a long way and now no one in Bollywood will ever doubt the performing capabilities of Rajpal Yadav be it for comic roles or deep soul-searching intense portrayals.

Rajpal Yadav’s latest role was for the movie ‘Ardh’ which released direct to digital on the ZEE5 OTT platform on June 10, 2022. Before this, his big screen release was the popular blockbuster hit, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which released in cinemas on May 20, 2022.

Yadav will be seen next in the movie ‘Thai Massage’ which will release in theatres on August 26, 2022. The movie has been written as well as directed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Imtiaz Ali, Reliance Entertainment and T-Series. Besides Yadav, the movie also stars Divyendu Sharma, Gajraj Rao, Sunny Hinduja, Alina Zasobina and Viba Chibber.