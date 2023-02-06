INDIALIFESTYLE

Lok Sabha MP Diya Kumari along with a team of public representatives and BJP workers from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Monday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Rail Bhavan in Delhi, and expressed gratitude for the approval of Rs 968.92 crore for Mavli-Marwar gauge conversion work.

Sharing the sentiments of the party workers with the Union Minister, Kumari said: “The residents and BJP workers of the area are delighted with the approval of the Mavli-Marwar gauge conversion.

“The long wait of 8-9 decades is finally over and the people are grateful to the Narendra Modi-led Central government. The people expect that the work of the first phase should be duly completed and the work of the second phase should also start as soon as possible,” Kumari said.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “The country can be taken forward only by expanding the railway services and all this is possible due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who closely monitors each and everything.”

The Union Minister said that the work on the first phase would be started soon.

