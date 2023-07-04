INDIA

Rajshri Deshpande flaunts Nauvari saree, nose-pin at BiFan ‘Privacy’ screening

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who is known for her work in ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Trial By Fire’, recently graced the Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan) red carpet of her film ‘Privacy’ where she flaunted her Maharashtrian roots by adorning a Nauvari saree, recently.

The actress rounded up her look by sporting a traditional Marathi nose-pin.

She graced the red carpet with Sudeep Kanwal, Akash Banerji, Nishank Verma, and Saurabh Goyal.

Expressing her excitement, Rajshri said: “I am ecstatic. As a simple Marathi girl, the Nauvari Saree holds immense significance for me. Today, I had the opportunity to flaunt it! I borrowed this exquisite nosepin from my sister, and it truly enhances the overall look. Since the film is so unique, I thought of having a distinctive red carpet appearance. Moreover, we are eagerly looking forward to the premiere. ‘Privacy’ is a crucial film that sheds light on issues related to mental health and personal space.”

Sudeep Kanwal, the writer and director of ‘Privacy’, said: “I am immensely grateful for the overwhelming response we got here at BiFan. At the very first day programme, director Ellen Kim spotted me from a distance, came running and gave me a hug. She told me how much she liked the film. From festival volunteers to organisers, each person is extremely welcoming and humble. We are thrilled about the thundering response received at the premiere and are delighted that a significant story like ‘Privacy’ was showcased on such a monumental platform.”

‘Privacy’ is a compelling, dark social thriller that revolves around a distressed surveillance centre operator based in Mumbai, who embarks on an investigation into unusual events that occur during her shift.

The film has been produced by Navin Shetty and Shlok Sharma of Fundamental Pictures, in association with House of Talent Studio.

2023070333305

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K CEO clears air over issue of 25 lakh new voters

    Mangoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh per kg being grown in Jabalpur

    Working with inspiration of Hanuman, no one can defeat BJP in...

    One in four test Covid positive as Kerala sees over 35K...