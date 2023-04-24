INDIA

Raju Jha murder: Coal trader approaches Calcutta HC questioning role of probe officers

Coal trader Narendra Khagra, whose driver was arrested on April 19 in connection with the murder of BJP leader Raju Jha, on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court questioning the role of the investigating police officials in the matter.

In his petition, Khagra claimed that his driver Avijit Mondal does not have any sort of past criminal records.

He also claimed that while arresting Mondal, the cops also detained two of his employees, who were released later and they too did not have any past criminal antecedents.

Mentioning that his office had been sealed by the cops, Khagra has claimed in the petition that all these were done to unnecessarily harass him because of his past business relations with Raju Jha.

The petition has been admitted and is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Raju Jha was killed while he was waiting in front of a shop at Saktigarh in East Burdwan district.

He was killed just 48 hours before he was supposed to to be present at the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s headquarters in New Delhi and face interrogation in connection with the multi-crore coal smuggling scam in West Bengal.

He was also questioned in the same matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting a parallel probe in the coal-smuggling scam.

