Veteran actor Raju Kher talks about his role in the upcoming show ‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’ starring Aman Verma, Reena Kapoor, and Rahil Azam.

The show revolves around Bhavna played by Reena Kapoor and Raghav played by Rahil Azam who are completely opposite to each other and the plot moves further with how they will be meeting and falling in love.

Briefing about his role, Kher said that his on screen personality is completely different from him as a person.

“I play the character of Brijmohan Srivastav. My character in the show is very different and opposite of what I am in real life. I am a very soft hearted and forgiving person in nature but my character as Brijmohan is totally opposite of that. He is impatient and temperamental and always wants things to be presented to him quickly. But at the same time, he is both revered and feared in family as well as in society.”

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s younger brother Raju Kher has acted in several TV shows and films. He appeared in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, ‘Doli Armaano Ki’, ‘Beintehaa’, and films such as ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Krrish 3’, ‘Delhi Belly’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, and many more.

He shares more about his character: “I’m looking forward to my character Brijmohan as it’ll be different for me and I hope the viewers will enjoy seeing me in this role.”

‘Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’ will be coming soon on Star Bharat.

