Rajya Sabha adjourned again amid ruckus (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) As opposition members continued to press for discussion on Delhi violence and protested against the government, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Tuesday.

Minutes after the Upper House assembled after the first adjournment, the principal opposition party Congress and other parties insisted for holding the discussion on Delhi violence that killed at least 46 people and injured hundreds.

Union Minister and Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot, however, said the government was ready for discussion as and when the Chair decides the same.

As opposition members rose from their seats and disrupted the proceedings, House Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 3 p.m..

Earlier on Tuesday, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu had adjourned the House till 2 p.m. as the opposition uproar continued for the second day in a row over Delhi riots.

As soon as the Chairman called the name of Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur for laying the papers listed against his name, opposition members were on their feet objecting to his “Goli Maro” remark.

The House Chairman urged the members to allow smooth functioning of the business but none of the opposition members seemed to be in the mood to listen. He then adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Given the aggression of the opposition on Delhi riots and its determination to put the government in the dock, disruptions are likely to continue.

Among the legislative businesses, the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 is scheduled to be further taken up for discussion and consideration for passing.

The National Commission for Indian Systems of medicine Bill, 2019 and the National Commission for Homeopathy Bill, 2019 are also listed for introduction and passing.

The other item on the business agenda of the Rajya Sabha is discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways.

–IANS

nk/pgh/