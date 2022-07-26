Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday as opposition members continued to protest demanding discussion on price rise, inflation, GST and other issues.

The proceedings of the House began at 11 a.m. after paying tribute to the soldiers for supreme sacrifice on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. Thereafter papers and reports listed for the day were laid. Opposition members started sloganeering as soon as Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu started reading out suspension notices. As sloganeering continued, the Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Opposition members have given notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss GST rate hike, inflation, misuse of central agencies and other issues.

