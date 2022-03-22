The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 p.m on Tuesday over a ruckus by the Opposition, who were demanding a discussion on the fuel price hike during Zero Hour.

Shortly after the House assembled at 11 a.m, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that the notice under rule 267 given by Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil and Dola Sen of TMC against hike in fuel prices, was being rejected.

At this, the Opposition Members raised slogans and displayed placards to press for their demand. Some of them rushed into the Well of the House but Naidu without paying heed to them tried to start ‘Zero Hour’.

“You are trying to sabotage the Zero Hour in which around 90 members have been listed to raise the important issue, so let the House run and proceed to Zero Hour,” Naidu said while convincing the Opposition Members.

When the Opposition refused to comply with the direction of the chair, Naidu adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

After the House met in the morning, Chairman Naidu began the proceedings by addressing the Members on the occasion of World Water Day. “Conservation of water and preservation of water resources is of utmost importance for our country,” he said.

The entire House joined the Chairman in paying homage to all who died in the China Eastern Airlines crash that took place on Monday.

The House observed silence as a mark of respect for those who died in the crash.

