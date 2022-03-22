INDIA

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m. amid ruckus over fuel price hike

By NewsWire
0
0

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 p.m on Tuesday over a ruckus by the Opposition, who were demanding a discussion on the fuel price hike during Zero Hour.

Shortly after the House assembled at 11 a.m, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that the notice under rule 267 given by Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil and Dola Sen of TMC against hike in fuel prices, was being rejected.

At this, the Opposition Members raised slogans and displayed placards to press for their demand. Some of them rushed into the Well of the House but Naidu without paying heed to them tried to start ‘Zero Hour’.

“You are trying to sabotage the Zero Hour in which around 90 members have been listed to raise the important issue, so let the House run and proceed to Zero Hour,” Naidu said while convincing the Opposition Members.

When the Opposition refused to comply with the direction of the chair, Naidu adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

After the House met in the morning, Chairman Naidu began the proceedings by addressing the Members on the occasion of World Water Day. “Conservation of water and preservation of water resources is of utmost importance for our country,” he said.

The entire House joined the Chairman in paying homage to all who died in the China Eastern Airlines crash that took place on Monday.

The House observed silence as a mark of respect for those who died in the crash.

20220322-120206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Students protest, allege corruption by principal; probe ordered

Himachal Governor, CM greet people on Maha Shivratri

India will always be B’desh’s ‘reliable friend’: Jaishankar

The good samaritans who give dignified funeral to unclaimed bodies