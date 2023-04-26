The portfolio summary for March 2023 shows that late Rakesh Jhunjhunwalas highest holding by value is in Titan to the tune of Rs 12,253 crore.

The next most-valued holding is in Star Health to the tune of Rs 6,050 crore, followed by Metro Brands at Rs 3,326 crore and Tata Motors at Rs 2,475 crore. The other top holdings in the top 10 include Canara Bank, Indian Hotels, Federal Bank, NCC, and Fortis Healthcare.

The newly-bought holdings include Sun Pharma Advanced Research and Raghav Productivity Enhancers.

Among other big investors, Sunil Singhania’s top holding is in Jindal Stainless Hissar followed by Route Mobile, Mastek, Ion Exchange, Hindware Home Innovation, Technocraft Innovation, Carysil Ltd, H.G. Infra Engineering, Sarda Energy, and Rupa and Company.

The new additions to the portolio include Uniparts India.

Ashish Kacholia’s top 10 holdings include Safari Industries, NIIT Ltd, PCBL, Ami Organics, Gravita India, Fineotex Chemical, Yasho Industries, Vaibhav Global, La Opala RG, and Ador Welding.

Mukul Agarwal’s top 10 holdings include Raymond, Radio Khaitan, PDS, Intellect Design Arena, Ethos Ltd, Apollo Pipes, Ion Exchange, Dishman Carbogen, Allcargo Logistics, and Surya Roshni.

Similarly, Vijay Kedia’s top 10 holdings include Tejas Networks, Vaibhav Global, Elecon Engineering, Atul Auto, Mahindra Holidays, Affordable Robotic, Sudarshan Chemical, Repro India, Neuland Labs, and Siyaram Silk Mills.

Madhusudan Kela’s top holdings are in Choice International, MK Ventures Capital, Bombay Dyeing, Sangam India, IRIS Business Services, and Kopran.

